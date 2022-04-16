Shooting in East LA under investigation

Law enforcement officials Saturday are investigating a shooting by deputies in East Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at 11:32 p.m. Friday on the 2550 block of Olympic Boulevard, according to Deputy David Yoo of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Department's Information Bureau.

The suspect was not struck by gunfire and is at large, Yoo said.

No deputies were injured and there is no additional information available.

Whenever a shooting involving Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies occurs and a person is struck by gunfire, multiple independent investigations begin at the scene, according to the department. These include separate investigations by the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau and the Internal Affairs Bureau.

The department notifies the Office of the Inspector General who sends a representative to the incident scene and provides independent oversight throughout the investigative process.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.