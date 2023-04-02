Shooting at Lancaster house party leaves one dead, one in critical condition

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a house party in Lancaster early Saturday morning.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a home in the 44000 block of Cerisa Street just before 1:30 a.m. after learning of the shooting.

Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

One was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 29-year-old Sun Valley resident Samuel Ferrell III.

The other victim was hospitalized and is said to be in critical condition.

There was no information provided on a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.