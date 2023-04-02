Watch CBS News
Shooting at Lancaster house party leaves one dead, one in critical condition

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a house party in Lancaster early Saturday morning. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a home in the 44000 block of Cerisa Street just before 1:30 a.m. after learning of the shooting. 

Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. 

One was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 29-year-old Sun Valley resident Samuel Ferrell III. 

The other victim was hospitalized and is said to be in critical condition. 

There was no information provided on a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 1, 2023 / 10:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

