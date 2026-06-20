Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani announces birth of second child

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani announced the birth of his second child on Saturday.

In an Instagram post, Ohtani shared the exciting news in a similar fashion to the announcement of his first child's birth in April 2025. The post shows a pair of small hands holding a stuffed animal representing the family's beloved dog, Decoy, and the baby's feet wrapped in a blue swaddle. Along with a picture of their first child's feet, an actual photo of Decoy, the post also shared a message from the star and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka.

"We are again overjoyed to experience this wonderful day in our lives together. Thank you for being born safely," the message said. "We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us throughout this journey."

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers and his wife Mamiko Tanaka walk on the red carpet ahead of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Gene Wang - Capture At Media / Getty Images

Though unconfirmed, the blue blanket suggests that the couple's second child could be a boy.

It was virtually unknown that the Ohtanis were expecting their second child after he was abruptly absent from the Dodgers lineup for their Friday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. At that time, the team shared the news that Ohtani was away from the team on paternity leave.

On Saturday afternoon before gametime, the Dodgers announced that Ohtani was already back in the lineup, batting leadoff for the second game of their three-game series against Baltimore.