Sherman Oaks home invasion suspects face charges, police say nanny was held at gunpoint

Three men suspected of breaking into a home in Sherman Oaks and taking off with thousands of dollars in valuables — one of them allegedly pointing a handgun at a nanny during the heist — are now facing criminal charges.

They are accused of forcing their way into the home on Monday night and stealing luxury handbags and jewelry before fleeing the San Fernando Valley neighborhood and driving to the city of Compton, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement announcing the charges Thursday. They allegedly broke into homes in Compton to hide from police before being arrested.

No one was injured, police said.

The suspects include Juan Carlos Gonzalez, 21, who has been charged with one count of home invasion robbery and one count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present. Dion Elijah Hill, 24, faces one count of home invasion robbery and two counts of first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and Isaiah Jaron Rankins, 22, is being charged with one count of home invasion robbery and one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present.

According to prosecutors, a woman was inside the house when the suspects broke in around 8:45 p.m. While the DA's office did not identify her as a nanny in Thursday's statement, the Los Angeles Police Department gave further details that same night.

Just hours after the heist, around 1 a.m., police said masked burglars had come across a nanny who heard dogs barking. One of the men allegedly pointed a handgun at her and demanded to be taken around the home to see where all the valuables were, according to LAPD.

Hill is being held on $2 million bail and faces up to 25 years and four months in state prison if convicted of all charges. Meanwhile, Gonzalez is being held on $1 million and faces up to 12 years and four months in prison if convicted and Rankins is being held on $225,000 bail and faces a maximum possible sentence of 20 years and eight months in prison.

The case remains under investigation by LAPD.