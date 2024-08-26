Nanny attacked during a home invasion in Sherman Oaks

Los Angeles police searched through a Compton neighborhood for a trio of suspects connected to a home invasion in Sherman Oaks.

The break-in happened at about 9:10 p.m. in the 15000 block of Greenleaf Street. The three men allegedly attacked a nanny during the violent burglary.

The suspects ran away before the Los Angeles Police Department arrived.

However, an LAPD helicopter monitoring the area tracked the suspects from Sherman Oaks to Compton. After the suspects stopped and entered a home near the Compton/Woodley Airport, patrol officers pulled up to the doorstep and arrested two men.

While they did not immediately find the final suspect, officers established a perimeter and searched the surrounding neighborhood for him.