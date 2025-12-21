Sherman Oaks woman crashes into burglar's car after they tried to steal from her home

Intense security camera video shows the moments that a Sherman Oaks woman slams into an alleged burglar's car after they tried to steal from her home in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon.

A man, only wishing to be identified as David, says that his wife had left to get coffee a little before noon and was on the phone with her mother, who was still at home with their three young children.

"All of a sudden, her mom started screaming, 'Help, help, help,'" David said. "They jumped the front gate, they came to the back to probably broke the sliding door to go in and they faced my mother-in-law, and they run away."

Before they could get off the property, David said his wife was already on her way back home. The dramatic video shows her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon speeding down their street and slamming into the alleged suspect's white sedan before coming to a stop in the front yard.

"At that time those two guys was trying to run away and then she's just, she was in panic. She lost control and 'boom' she hit them from the side," David said.

After the crash, the video shows three different suspects running from the area on foot.

David says that his wife was worried someone would kill her mom or children.

"She doesn't even care what's gonna happen with the car, or whoever, you know," he said.

Though the crash wasn't intentional, it may have been helpful, David believes. He said that when Los Angeles police arrived and searched the car, they found a wallet with a driver's license inside. They also discovered burglary tools like a red crowbar and a walkie-talkie that was tuned to the LAPD's radio scanner.

David and his family are hopeful that their scare will help motivate police to find the would-be burglars and stop them before they can try the same thing at another house. He believes that they were professional criminals, stating that they not only cut the WiFi to the house and their Ring camera, but that there were multiple license plates inside the car as well.