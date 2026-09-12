Arson suspect arrested in Sherman Oaks after five separate fires ignite near 405 Freeway

An alleged arsonist was arrested on Saturday after five separate grass fires ignited in Sherman Oaks.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the transition road between the 405 and 101 freeways after five separate spot fires were reported.

Firefighters said that the suspect, who hasn't been publicly identified, was found at the scene and taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers.

Crews said that the fires each burned approximately five feet in diameter before they were able to extinguish the flames.

No further information was immediately provided.