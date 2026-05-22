9 people displaced after fire rips through Sherman Oaks apartment building

Two people were injured and nine people were displaced when a fire ripped through a Sherman Oaks apartment building on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

In a news release, firefighters said that the blaze was reported just before 8:55 a.m. in a two-story building in the 14200 block of W. Dickens Street. Upon arrival, crews immediately began cutting holes in the roof for ventilation and took an offensive approach to battling the flames.

It took just over two and a half hours for more than 80 firefighters to fully extinguish the fire, according to LAFD. They said that the fire was successfully contained to the unit where the blaze started on the second floor, but several adjacent units sustained significant damage from smoke and water.

In total, seven units were impacted, leading to eight adults and one child being displaced. They were being helped by the Red Cross to find temporary shelter, firefighters said.

Two people were also hospitalized from injuries sustained in the incident, according to LAFD. They said a 69-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after complaining of shortness of breath, which was possibly a result of smoke inhalation. The second victim, only identified as a man, was hospitalized in unknown condition.

"Remarkably, firefighters also rescued two dogs from the affected unit. The dogs were provided first aid on scene before being reunited with their owner for transport to a veterinarian," LAFD's release said.

Arson investigators were contacted to determine the cause of the fire.