Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff's sergeant saves LA County employee from choking

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Sheriff's sergeant saves LA County employ from choking
Sheriff's sergeant saves LA County employee from choking 01:00

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sergeant stepped in to save a man choking.

"It was just me doing what any deputy would do," said Sergeant Duncan.

The incident happened last week on Dec. 6 in the alley behind the Department of Public Social Services office in Los Angeles. According to the Sheriff's Department, Duncan was patrolling in the area when he saw a man with his hands around his neck, trying to communicate that he was choking on some food. 

Duncan jumped out of his car to help the man by wrapping his arms around him to use the Heimlich maneuver. After about 5 or 6 thrusts, food came flying out of the distressed man's mouth. 

"The quick response of Sergeant Duncan was another example of the extraordinary job the men and women of this Department provide to the citizens of LA County," said Sherrif Robert Luna. "Thank you Sergeant Duncan!"

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 6:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.