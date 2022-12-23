Sheriff's K-9 killed in Gardena SWAT standoff

A K-9 Detail dog with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. was shot and killed in the line of duty during a SWAT standoff early Thursday night.

A SWAT team was reportedly in a standoff with a man accused of shooting his neighbor in Gardena. That suspect was killed by deputies.

K-9 "Jack" had been with the department for four years.

"K9 Jack's actions saved the lives of numerous members of the Bureau during the operation," L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said in a tweet.