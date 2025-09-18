Watch CBS News
Sheriff deputies search for West Hollywood burglary suspect who allegedly killed victim's dog

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are looking for a burglary suspect who allegedly killed the dog inside the victim's West Hollywood home, which he entered without permission.

On Sept. 4, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Harper Avenue for a burglary call. The victim said the home was burglarized and that his pet dog was dead.

Surveillance video from the home showed the suspect entering the home without permission and abusing the victim's dog until it was unresponsive, according to the sheriff's department.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Anmol Bhatia, and police are seeking the public's help in locating him.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the West Hollywood Detective Bureau at (310) 855-8850.

