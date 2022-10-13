Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he's optimistic he will win a second term

Vandalism, looting and flames were all tearing through Long Beach six days after the death of George Floyd.

Now, nearly two and half years later, some of those images remain.

"They could not really react to what was unfolding," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva. "It symbolizes failure right there."

Villanueva has capitalized on the perceived failure not only with a business owner still seeing boarded-up windows years after watching his suit store burn or with a jewelry store owner still seeing the wreckage from severe looting.

He's capitalizing on the fear of continuing crime, all while campaigning at former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna's front door.

"As sheriff, you have to make your own decision of how you'll defend an entire county," said Villanueva.

Luna, who is challenging Villanueva for sheriff, has defended his past decisions.

"I don't believe it was a failure," he said.

He pointed out that he succeeded in controlling overall crime in his city, far better than the sheriff has in the county. During Luna's tenure, the homicide rate stayed about the same. However, throughout the county, the homicide rate almost doubled.

"It went up 94%," said Villanueva. "But the homicide rate in Long Beach, he's not talking about pandemic and past pandemic. Throughout the entire nation, it went up double digits."

Villanueva's crime-fighting has caused controversy throughout the entire county. He's been accused of overstepping during homeless sweeps in Venice Beach, covering up jailhouse video of a deputy's knee on an inmate's neck and even accused of investigating his political rivals.

"There is no controversy at all surrounding the warrants," said Villanueva.

When asked about targeting his enemies Villanueva simply responded with "No, we target complaints of crime."

On the campaign trail, the sheriff has always come running back to crime and targeting Luna for not recognizing, investigating or solving it.

"When Long Beach was burning down in the middle of the riots, where was my opponent?" Villanueva said during a debate.

Luna has said all of Villanueva's claims were false.

"They were lies," he said. "You have him on stage tonight making up information and that's very concerning."

That concern is partially why Luna believes he's ahead in the polls but Villanueva remains confident his type of campaigning is working.

"I'm cautiously optimistic," he said.

On the streets, Villanueva said he sees the optimism from those who see him as an answer to unsightly problems.

"After listening to his speeches, I feel more protected," said Vasken Samuelian, whose suit store burned during the civil unrest.

Four years have passed since Villanueva took office. During his tenure, there have been some successes and some smoldering controversies. However, Villanueva believes all of this leads to him rising to a second term and gives insight into his character.

"I think you got to realize they help for one simple reason," he said. "Because it just illustrated who I am, who I've been my entire life."