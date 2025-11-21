Sheared fire hydrant in San Fernando Valley causes structural damage to gas station

A sheared fire hydrant near a Chevron gas station in Tarzana caused structural damage and flooding on Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Otis Avenue. SkyCal flew over the scene where water could be seen flying several feet into the air. The water caused the awning of the gas station to collapse.



The LAFD added that the large amount of water flooded the intersection. The Los Angeles Police Department and Department of Transportation were on the scene, helping with traffic control.

No injuries were reported.

