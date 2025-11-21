Watch CBS News
Sheared fire hydrant in San Fernando Valley causes structural damage to gas station

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

CBS LA

A sheared fire hydrant near a Chevron gas station in Tarzana caused structural damage and flooding on Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Otis Avenue. SkyCal flew over the scene where water could be seen flying several feet into the air. The water caused the awning of the gas station to collapse.


The LAFD added that the large amount of water flooded the intersection. The Los Angeles Police Department and Department of Transportation were on the scene, helping with traffic control.

No injuries were reported.

