Sewage spill closes coastal waters off of Long Beach

A sewage spill early Saturday morning has closed down parts of the coast in Long Beach.

The city says a pressurized pipe broke, spilling 29,000 gallons of raw sewage. Crews say about 14,000 gallons of sewage made it into the ocean.

In response, health officials ordered a temporary closure of all open coastal swimming areas, including open coastal beaches, bay swimming areas, and lagoons.

A sewage spill early Saturday morning has closed down parts of the coast in Long Beach. CBS LA

State law requires temporary closure and posting at beaches in these situations out of an abundance of caution until water quality meets state requirements. Water sampling will begin Monday because of the rain expected this weekend and will continue until results meet state standards.

City officials told CBS LA that the spill has been contained and crews are working to repair the sewer main, which is nearly complete.

Officials say the spill has not impacted any services.

For the latest on the water quality, please visit https://www.longbeach.gov/beachwaterquality for more information.