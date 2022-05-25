Several people trapped inside building after 50-foot facade falls in Temple City
Six people were stuck inside a building after a 50-foot section of a facade fell in Temple City.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, no one was injured in the incident but the building is compromised. Crews said they need a Building and Safety inspector to check the integrity of the building.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
