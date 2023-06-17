Watch CBS News
Local News

Several people shot at Carson house party: 2 are critical

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Several people shot at Carson house party: 2 are critical
Several people shot at Carson house party: 2 are critical 02:04

Just before midnight, several people were shot at a house party in Carson.

Two people are in critical condition and six others are wounded from a series of shots that extended over several blocks on Abila Street, emanating from a house party in the 1500 block.

snapshot-92.jpg
Shooting scene at a Carson house party RMG News

Witnesses at the scene said there were a lot of teenagers at the party, but the ages of the victims are not known at this time, only that seven were male and one victim was a female.

 A crashed car with a blown-out window sits on the lawn of a home as the investigation continues.

Carson Sherriff's deputies are investigating and have said that the suspect(s) are not known at this time, but preliminary information reveals that one man left in a pickup truck, possibly a Ford 150. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 17, 2023 / 7:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.