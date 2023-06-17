Several people shot at Carson house party: 2 are critical

Just before midnight, several people were shot at a house party in Carson.

Two people are in critical condition and six others are wounded from a series of shots that extended over several blocks on Abila Street, emanating from a house party in the 1500 block.

Shooting scene at a Carson house party RMG News

Witnesses at the scene said there were a lot of teenagers at the party, but the ages of the victims are not known at this time, only that seven were male and one victim was a female.

A crashed car with a blown-out window sits on the lawn of a home as the investigation continues.

Carson Sherriff's deputies are investigating and have said that the suspect(s) are not known at this time, but preliminary information reveals that one man left in a pickup truck, possibly a Ford 150.