Several people in custody at end of police pursuit in South LA

Police pursuit ends in South LA with several people in custody

Several people are in custody after a pursuit ended in South Los Angeles early Wednesday.

Officers had started chasing the Toyota Corolla at Denver and 68th Street at about 3:20 a.m., and the driver pulled over just before 4 a.m. at at Figueroa and 108th Street.

(credit: CBS)

Several suspects were taken into custody on suspicion of robbery. At least one woman at the scene was in handcuffs, but it's unclear exactly how many suspects were in the car.

There's no word if anyone was hurt.

A tow truck was called to the scene to take away the Corolla.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.