Seven arrested in Manhattan Beach jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery

Seven people have been arrested in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery of a Manhattan Beach jewelry store.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Pasha Fine Jewelry, downtown Manhattan Beach was hit and about an hour and a half later, Manhattan Beach Police caught up with the suspects.

"Multiple suspects entered the jewelry store, used hammers to break display cases, and fled the store with miscellaneous merchandise," police said. "The suspects entered awaiting vehicles and fled the scene southbound in an alley. Multiple suspects were armed with what appeared to be handguns. No shots were fired."

At about 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, Manhattan Beach officers attempted to stop a vehicle believed connected with the crime.

"The driver failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated," police said. "The pursuit ended in the city of Los Angeles, and five adult suspects were arrested. Jewelry from the robbery was located within the vehicle."

In a separate traffic stop shortly afterward, two 17-year-old suspects were taken into custody. Jewelry and other items taken in the crime were in this vehicle as well.

Arrested were: Alan Daniels, 24, of Los Angeles; Twuan Walker, 18, of Lancaster; Eworth Sutherland, 23, of Los Angeles; Johndean Blocker, 22, of Los Angeles; Jamil Edwards, 23, of Los Angeles; and a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, both of Los Angeles.

Early Thursday morning, Manhattan Beach police SWAT officers, assisted by personnel from the Gardena and Los Angeles police departments, served a search warrant in Los Angeles in the investigation, which is continuing.

The suspects face various possible charges, police said.