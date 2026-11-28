Multiple storm systems are anticipated in Southern California this week, which could bring heavy rain to the region, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said Sunday could bring the "first in a series of storms" moving through the region until at least Wednesday morning.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for Monday and Tuesday due to chances of widespread rain across Southern California.

Forecasts indicate that the initial system rolling in Sunday afternoon and into Monday could be weaker than the rain to come later. Light rainfall could work its way to Los Angeles County by dawn, the NWS, although rain totals aren't likely to exceed a quarter of an inch through Monday, most likely staying at less than one-tenth of an inch in most places.

"It's Tuesday's storm we're watching," CBS LA Weather Anchor Chloe Carlson said. "[Starting 10 a.m. Tuesday] we'll see more of that moderate, even heavy rainfall that'll move through, sticking around most of our Tuesday, even Wednesday morning."

Tuesday's total rainfall could land between 2-3 inches for Southern California's coasts and valleys in LA, San Bernardino, Orange and Riverside counties.

Early models indicate that rainfall could stick around as late as Friday, although confidence isn't high on totals as of yet.

The NWS warned that residents should "pay close attention" to forecasts throughout the week, as heavy rainfall could bring adverse effects.

"Residents, especially in areas that are compromised by fires in the last year or two, should pay close attention to the forecasts and begin preparations to protect your property," the NWS said. "Also, make plans now for possible evacuations.