Serial Fairfax District arsonist arrested

A man accused of serial arson has been arrested following a series of fires in the Fairfax District over the last couple of months.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives said they have arrested 34-year-old Delano Thompson for allegedly starting at least eight fires.

Surveillance footage from various blazes was used to identify a suspect vehicle, which led to Thompson. He was pulled over in the Sunland area, and taken into custody. Police say he was living in his car.

Numerous fires were reported in the Fairfax area in May and June, including several garage fires that damaged multiple vehicles.

Fairfax District arson fires plagued the area for two months KCAL News

"Once we got these fires, we mapped them and took a look at all the fires the fire department responded to in May and June and as we mapped them, we understood that we had clusters or a serious problem," said LAPD Detective Roger Allen

One of the fires Thompson is suspected of setting was in an outbuilding at a Jewish girls' high school on Beverly Boulevard, but police

said they do not yet have any indication that fire constituted a hate crime.

Thompson is being held on $600,000 bail.