Sepulveda Boulevard near LAX closed due to water main break; Second such instance in a week

The northbound lanes of Sepulveda Boulevard were expected to be closed for several hours Sunday evening due to a water main break in the area.

Drivers were also urged to avoid using the southbound lanes to get to Los Angeles International Airport.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials were dispatched to the scene to repair the break.

This is the second such instance in less than a week's time, after a water main break on Tuesday, May 3 closed the southbound lanes for more than half the day.