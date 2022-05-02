Water main breaks shuts down Sepulveda near LAX

Most of Sepulveda Boulevard near LAX will be shut down for most of Monday into Tuesday morning due to a water main break.

The water main break was first reported as a water leak at Sepulveda and Century boulevards at about 8:30 a.m., according to officials at Los Angeles International Airport. About an hour later, officials confirmed the leak was a water main break.

UPDATE: Northbound Sepulveda at Lincoln is closed due to a watermain break (N/B Sepulveda traffic can continue north). Southbound Sepulveda has multiple lanes closed and very heavy traffic. Please use alternatives including Century Blvd. to reach LAX. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) May 2, 2022

Three of Sepulveda Boulevard's four southbound lanes from Lincoln to Century were shut down so crews could repair the water main. Caltrans says the work is expected to take until at least 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

🚧TRAFFIC ADVISORY🚧Three of four southbound lanes on Sepulveda Blvd (State Route 1) from Lincoln Blvd to Century Blvd in #LosAngelesCounty CLOSED for utility work for watermain break. Duration until 5 AM Tues (5/3). Expect delays. LAX says use Century Blvd to reach Airport. pic.twitter.com/wU2Giv4A2L — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) May 2, 2022

LAX officials say they are seeing heavy traffic on southbound Sepulveda, so anyone headed for the airport should use Century Boulevard. Other drivers who don't need to use LAX were urged to avoid the area.