Water main breaks shuts down Sepulveda near LAX
Most of Sepulveda Boulevard near LAX will be shut down for most of Monday into Tuesday morning due to a water main break.
The water main break was first reported as a water leak at Sepulveda and Century boulevards at about 8:30 a.m., according to officials at Los Angeles International Airport. About an hour later, officials confirmed the leak was a water main break.
Three of Sepulveda Boulevard's four southbound lanes from Lincoln to Century were shut down so crews could repair the water main. Caltrans says the work is expected to take until at least 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
LAX officials say they are seeing heavy traffic on southbound Sepulveda, so anyone headed for the airport should use Century Boulevard. Other drivers who don't need to use LAX were urged to avoid the area.
for more features.