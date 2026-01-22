Watch CBS News
Local News

LAFD crews in Sepulveda Basin use firefighting robot to extinguish blaze in tunnel

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department used a firefighting robot to help extinguish a blaze inside a tunnel in the Sepulveda Basin on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 5:41 a.m. on the 17300 block of Oxnard Street.

The LAFD said crews were using a firefighting robot to help extinguish hotspots in the tunnel and will also use heavy equipment to pull debris apart.

SkyCal flew over the blaze, where dark smoke could be seen coming from the tunnel. The LAFD said a large amount of trash and debris was burning.

As of 10:15 a.m., about 35 firefighters had been dispatched to the scene. Mayor Karen Bass released a statement thanking the firefighters for battling the fire.

"Last July, I launched a comprehensive and coordinated strategy to address longstanding challenges in the Sepulveda Basin centered on public safety – and we're seeing results," Bass said. "LAFD has reported a significant decrease in the call volume for fires in the Sepulveda Basin, large amounts of debris and vegetation that increase fire risk have been removed, and we continue providing outreach to people experiencing homelessness."

CBS LA has previously reported on several fires in the Sepulveda Basin and how residents in the San Fernando Valley have called on city leaders to take action.

The case of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries have been reported from this incident. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue