LAFD crews in Sepulveda Basin use firefighting robot to extinguish blaze in tunnel

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department used a firefighting robot to help extinguish a blaze inside a tunnel in the Sepulveda Basin on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 5:41 a.m. on the 17300 block of Oxnard Street.

The LAFD said crews were using a firefighting robot to help extinguish hotspots in the tunnel and will also use heavy equipment to pull debris apart.

SkyCal flew over the blaze, where dark smoke could be seen coming from the tunnel. The LAFD said a large amount of trash and debris was burning.

As of 10:15 a.m., about 35 firefighters had been dispatched to the scene. Mayor Karen Bass released a statement thanking the firefighters for battling the fire.

"Last July, I launched a comprehensive and coordinated strategy to address longstanding challenges in the Sepulveda Basin centered on public safety – and we're seeing results," Bass said. "LAFD has reported a significant decrease in the call volume for fires in the Sepulveda Basin, large amounts of debris and vegetation that increase fire risk have been removed, and we continue providing outreach to people experiencing homelessness."

CBS LA has previously reported on several fires in the Sepulveda Basin and how residents in the San Fernando Valley have called on city leaders to take action.

The case of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries have been reported from this incident.