Semi-truck's trailer catches fire on 15 Freeway, clogging up traffic in San Bernardino

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

A semi-truck's trailer caught fire on the I-15 in San Bernardino Wednesday morning, partially shutting down the highway and clogging up traffic for morning commuters.

The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. about 30 miles south of Cajon Pass, leading to a full closure of the southbound side of the freeway at 7 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Firefighters struggled as the fire kept reigniting, and they were unsure of what was inside, CHP said.

Around 7:30 p.m., CHP issued another traffic alert reopening the two furthest left lanes.

SkyCal was overhead as firefighters continued hosing down the trailer around 7:40 p.m., when the contents of the trailer were seen spilling out and onto the freeway. Smoke rose from the wreckage and firefighters continued working what little was left of the blaze.

