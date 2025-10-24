Semi-truck fire causes traffic on 134 Freeway near Griffith Park

A semi-truck hauling several cars caught on fire on the 134 Freeway near Griffith Park, causing traffic delays on Friday night.

The fire started at about 7:40 p.m. on the eastbound lanes near the Forest Lawn Drive off-ramp, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A dozen firefighters knocked down the flames fairly quickly, but the disabled semi-truck blocked lanes.

The California Highway Patrol responded to direct traffic, but the Forest Lawn Drive off-ramp will remain closed for the time being. Firefighters advised motorists to expect long delays on the eastbound 134 Freeway.

No one was injured during the fire. Firefighters do not know what caused the fire.