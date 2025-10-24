Watch CBS News
Local News

Semi-truck fire causes traffic on 134 Freeway near Griffith Park

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

A semi-truck hauling several cars caught on fire on the 134 Freeway near Griffith Park, causing traffic delays on Friday night. 

The fire started at about 7:40 p.m. on the eastbound lanes near the Forest Lawn Drive off-ramp, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A dozen firefighters knocked down the flames fairly quickly, but the disabled semi-truck blocked lanes. 

The California Highway Patrol responded to direct traffic, but the Forest Lawn Drive off-ramp will remain closed for the time being. Firefighters advised motorists to expect long delays on the eastbound 134 Freeway. 

No one was injured during the fire. Firefighters do not know what caused the fire. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue