Semi-truck driver arrested in 210 Freeway shooting in Pasadena

A semi-truck driver was arrested on suspicion of opening fire on another motorist along the westbound 210 Freeway in Pasadena Thursday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers took Jaime Aguilar, 28, into custody as the suspected shooter after the victim called 911 when he found a bullet hole on his car's rear end, CHP said in a news release. The victim was not injured while the suspect is being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim, an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy, was driving a white Infiniti sedan along the freeway near the Allen Avenue exit when he noticed a freightliner following him, CHP officials said. He tried exiting the freeway about a mile further down at the Lake Avenue exit — and that's when authorities say he heard a gunshot.

A California Highway Patrol officer escorts a man in handcuffs into a patrol car following a shooting along the westbound 210 Freeway in Pasadena. KNN News

At that point, he pulled into a gas station at North Lake Avenue and East Maple Street and looked at the rear of his car, where he found damage "resembling a gunshot," CHP officials said in a news release.

Officers received a call at 9:14 p.m. about the shooting and later found the suspect driving on the northbound 5 Freeway, just south of the 14 Freeway. They pulled him over and arrested him shortly after.

Investigators are still trying to determine the suspect's potential motive for following the victim and opening fire.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can reach CHP Officer Silver at 626-296-8100.