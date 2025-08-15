Self-quarantined family in Santa Clarita receives call their immunocompromised baby will receive life-saving implant

A family in Santa Clarita has finally received a call saying their immunocompromised baby will be getting a life-saving implant.

For over a year, the Landrons have self-quarantined to protect their daughter, Syanne, who was born without a thymus gland, meaning she has no immunity. The family has completely changed their lives, deciding to work from home and homeschool their other children to keep her safe.

They were told she'd need an implant and in May, Syanne was approved to get the surgery from a healthy baby who is undergoing surgery. However, Duke University is the only facility in the U.S. to perform the implant.

The family told CBS Los Angeles that they recently received the call they've been waiting for from the medical team at Duke. Syanne will soon be getting her life-saving implant.

It is unclear exactly when she will have the surgery, but her family is happy their prayers have finally been answered.