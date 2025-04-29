Security cameras capture bear roaming through Burbank neighborhood

Watch CBS News
A very large, unwanted guest is making regular visits in a Burbank neighborhood. Security cameras from multiple homes along Elmwood Avenue show the bear walking through streets and backyards over the last couple of weeks. 

In one clip, it walks up the stairs of a home and stands right outside a window. 

"It's the first time that in 27 or 28 years that we've seen a bear in our neighborhood," neighbor Jack Kestenian said. 

Kestenian and his family said seeing the bear on their home security system is a bit alarming. 

"We're just a little bit afraid of walking because you never know when the bear is going to come out," Kestenian said. 

Neighbors said the bear mostly emerges in the middle of the night or early morning. They've only seen it once earlier in the night in a front year, nearby kids. 

While its appearance is jarring, there's also the understanding that the neighborhood is located along the foothills. 

"I worry more about the coyotes," resident Jim Hordan said. 

A city spokesperson said Animal Control officers are actively informing residents and giving out bear safety flyers. Authorities will increase patrols in the area and the city will coordinate with the Department of Fish and Wildlife to prepare a community meeting. 

Neighbors are hoping the bear can be caught without incident and moved somewhere else. 

"I hope they won't hurt him and they take him to the place he really needs to be," Kestenian said. 

