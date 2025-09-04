LAPD releases security camera video from deadly hit-and-run crash in Reseda

Detectives released security camera video of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Reseda, hoping that it would help them locate the driver.

The city of Los Angeles is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The collision happened at about 8:05 p.m. on Aug. 22 along Victory Boulevard, west of Belmar Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Investigators said the victim exited his parked car right before the driver of a black compact SUV crashed into him.

A photo of the vehicle police suspect was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Reseda on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. Los Angeles Police Department

Security camera footage showed that the vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage that broke one of the headlights.

The SUV continued to drive west on Victory Boulevard before turning onto the northbound side of Corbin Avenue.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner identified him as 35-year-old Jose Portillo from North Hollywood.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Otrosina at (818) 644-8036 or Detective Martinez at (818) 644-8033. During non-business hours, callers can dial 1(877) 527-3247.

People wishing to stay anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or leave a tip on their website lacrimestoppers.org.