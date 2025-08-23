Police seeking information on deadly Reseda hit-and-run crash

Investigators are seeking help from the public as they search for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in Reseda on Friday.

The collision happened at around 8 p.m. near Victory Boulevard and Belmar Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

"A male pedestrian had just exited the driver side of his parked vehicle when a black compact SUV, traveling westbound on Victory Boulevard, veered to the right and struck the pedestrian," said LAPD's release.

A photo of the vehicle police suspect was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Reseda on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. Los Angeles Police Department

Instead of stopping to help the victim, the driver continued fleeing in the same direction before turning onto Corbin Avenue heading north, police said.

The victim, who hasn't yet been identified other than as a man in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 is offered for anyone with information that helps lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver, via the Los Angeles Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact Valley Traffic Detectives at (818) 644-8033.