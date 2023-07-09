Second suspect arrested in connection with fatal Long Beach shooting in June

Police have arrested a second person in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Long Beach on June 27.

Long Beach Police Department on Saturday announced that they had taken 33-year-old Carlos Alberto Jimenez Hernandez, a homeless man, into custody at around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue.

He is the second suspect arrested in the investigation, after 24-year-old Pennsylvania resident Darrell Brock was arrested at the scene of the shooting.

The initial incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Long Beach Boulevard, where officers sent the area found a man, since identified as 27-year-old Isaac Marshall IV, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was outside of a business when he was involved in a physical altercation with two male suspects," a statement from police said. "The victim left the scene. ... He later returned to the business in his vehicle and parked out front. While the victim was inside his vehicle, the same two male suspects approached him and assaulted him."

At some point during the fight, one of the suspects shot Marshall, killing him.

Brock remains in custody in lieu of $2 million bail.

Hernandez was also arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

Anyone who has additional information on the incident is asked to contact investigators at (562) 570-7244.