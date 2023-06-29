Police arrest one of two suspects connected to fatal shooting in Long Beach

Police have arrested one of two alleged suspects connected to a fatal shooting that occurred outside of a Long Beach convenience store on Tuesday.

According to Long Beach Police Department, the shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Long Beach Boulevard, where officers arrived to find Isaac Marshall IV, a 27-year-old man, dead at the scene.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was outside of a business when he was involved in a physical altercation with two male suspects," a statement from police said. "The victim left the scene. ... He later returned to the business in his vehicle and parked out front. While the victim was inside his vehicle, the same two male suspects approached him and assaulted him."

At some point during the fight, one of the suspects shot Marshall, killing him.

Officers dispatched to the scene located one of the suspects, 24-year-old Pennsylvania resident Darrell Brock, and arrested him. The second suspect fled on foot and was not caught.

"At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown but is believed to be an unprovoked attack," LAPD said.

Brock remains behind bars on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

Anyone with additional information on the incident was urged to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.