Huntington Park City Hall, Mayor Macias' home raided in public corruption probe "Operation Dirty Pond"

Huntington Park City Hall and the home of Mayor Karina Macias were among 11 locations raided by investigators with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office Wednesday as part of an ongoing corruption probe, prosecutors said.

"Operation Dirty Pond," launched in November 2022, is an investigation into the potential misuse of millions of dollars in public funds toward the construction of an aquatic center at Salt Lake Park, a 23-acre public park, according to the DA's office. Homes of current and former members of the Huntington Park City Council were among the other locations raided.

The doors to Huntington Park City Hall are seen wrapped with yellow tape on Feb. 26, 2025. The Huntington Park Police Department said the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office executed a search warrant at the government building. Emergency Response Media

In addition to Macias, Huntington Park City Manager Ricardo Reyes and Councilmember Eddie Martinez were the only other current city officials whose homes were confirmed by prosecutors as being part of the raids. Investigators also searched Salt Lake Park and City of Huntington Park Public Works, a city yard located just east of the park.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to Martinez and Macias with requests for comment which have not been returned.

Prosecutors said the former city officials whose homes were searched include the following:

Efren Martinez, former Huntington Park city official

Graciela Ortiz, former Huntington Park city councilmember

Marilyn Sanabria, former Huntington Park city councilmember

Investigators also searched a consulting firm in Huntington Park, Unified Consulting Services LLC, which lists services online including analysis of government policies, monitoring of regulations and legislation, public affairs management and polling. The owners of Glendale-based JT Construction Group, Edvin Tsaturyan and Sona Vardikyan, also faced a search of their home.

Among the items seized by investigators with the DA's office were financial paperwork, public records from the city of Huntington Park, cellphones, computers, tablets and other electronic devices, according to prosecutors.

In a statement released Wednesday, the DA's office did not confirm any other details in the ongoing investigation.

"My office is committed to ensuring that public officials uphold the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and transparency," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in the statement from his office. "When concerns arise about the use of public funds or the actions of those in office, it is our duty to investigate thoroughly and protect the public's trust."