Search underway for motorcyclist who left 9-year-old girl injured in hit-and-run

Fullerton police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a nine-year-old girl injured on Tuesday.

The incident is said to have occurred a little after 5:30 p.m. near Eadington Avenue and Valencia Drive.

According to Fullerton Police Department, the girl was crossing the intersection, while in the designated crosswalk, when the motorcycle hit her. The driver continued on, leaving the girl lying in the street with "significant injuries."

She is expected to survive.

Officers have learned that a black motorcycle, referred to as a "cruiser" type bike, fled along Valencia Drive without stopping, heading east.

They are hoping that someone can come forward with additional information about the motorcyclist involved.

Anyone with helpful information for investigators was asked to call police at (714) 738-6815.