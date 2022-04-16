Watch CBS News

Search underway for missing 72-year-old Lynwood woman

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 72-year-old woman from Lynwood. 

missing-lynwood.jpg
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Renee Elizabeth Williams, who suffers from early onset dementia, was last seen April 15 at around 7 a.m. in the 3200 block of Virginia Street. 

She is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has black/gray hair with brown eyes. 

Williams was last seen wearing a light blue sweater, blue jeans and blue shoes. 

First published on April 16, 2022 / 3:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.