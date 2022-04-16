Search underway for missing 72-year-old Lynwood woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 72-year-old woman from Lynwood.
Renee Elizabeth Williams, who suffers from early onset dementia, was last seen April 15 at around 7 a.m. in the 3200 block of Virginia Street.
She is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has black/gray hair with brown eyes.
Williams was last seen wearing a light blue sweater, blue jeans and blue shoes.
