Search underway for missing 72-year-old Lynwood woman

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 72-year-old woman from Lynwood.

Renee Elizabeth Williams, who suffers from early onset dementia, was last seen April 15 at around 7 a.m. in the 3200 block of Virginia Street.

She is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has black/gray hair with brown eyes.

Williams was last seen wearing a light blue sweater, blue jeans and blue shoes.