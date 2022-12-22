Watch CBS News
Local News

Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl from Cypress Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 21 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 21 AM Edition) 02:07

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl from the Cypress Park area. 

screen-shot-2022-12-21-at-5-59-36-pm.png
Esperanza Raquel Garcia, 14.  Los Angeles Police Department

According to Los Angeles Police Department, Esperanza Raquel Garcia was last seen Dec. 19 at around 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Elm Street. 

"Esperanza has no prior history of running away," police said. 

She is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is around 5'1" and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, black "pro-club" sweat pants and black Vans. 

Anyone with information about Esperanza's whereabouts was asked to contact LAPD Northeast Division Juvenile Detectives at (323) 561-3421.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 6:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.