Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl from Cypress Park

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl from the Cypress Park area.

Esperanza Raquel Garcia, 14. Los Angeles Police Department

According to Los Angeles Police Department, Esperanza Raquel Garcia was last seen Dec. 19 at around 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Elm Street.

"Esperanza has no prior history of running away," police said.

She is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is around 5'1" and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, black "pro-club" sweat pants and black Vans.

Anyone with information about Esperanza's whereabouts was asked to contact LAPD Northeast Division Juvenile Detectives at (323) 561-3421.