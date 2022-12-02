Search underway for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck 89-year-old woman in South LA

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck an 89-year-old South Los Angeles woman late Thursday evening.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred at around 11:10 p.m. at Central Avenue south of 108th Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has yet to be revealed by authorities.

According to police, the woman was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by the car, which "caused the pedestrian to become airborne and collide with the roadway."

Thus far, police have only identified the involved vehicle as a dark-colored, early model mid-sized Chevrolet.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for any information that may help authorities identify and arrest the suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to contact LAPD's South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500.