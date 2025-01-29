Inmate arrested after walking away from Acton Conservation Camp
Authorities re-arrested an inmate who they say walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp on Tuesday evening.
At around 9:15 p.m, they realized that Jessie Meza, 38, was missing during a head count, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Because of this, local law enforcement was notified to further the search.
Meza was arrested on Thursday morning at around 10:20 a.m. in Bakersfield, authorities said.
They described Meza as standing about 5-foot-5 and weighing nearly 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing grey shorts and thermals with white tennis shoes and a state-issued orange jacket.
Meza was transferred to Acton from Kern County in 2022 so he could serve 16 years for assault with a firearm with an enhancement for use of a firearm and possessing a fire arm as a felon and vandalism, the CDCR statement said.
Anyone who knows more or is aware of Meza's whereabouts is urged to contact Special Agent Brian Ellis at (951) 232-3696.