Inmate arrested after walking away from Acton Conservation Camp

By Dean Fioresi

Authorities re-arrested an inmate who they say walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp on Tuesday evening. 

At around 9:15 p.m, they realized that Jessie Meza, 38, was missing during a head count, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. 

Because of this, local law enforcement was notified to further the search. 

Meza was arrested on Thursday morning at around 10:20 a.m. in Bakersfield, authorities said.

Jessie Meza, 38, the inmate who walked away from Acton Conservation Camp on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.  California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

They described Meza as standing about 5-foot-5 and weighing nearly 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing grey shorts and thermals with white tennis shoes and a state-issued orange jacket. 

Meza was transferred to Acton from Kern County in 2022 so he could serve 16 years for assault with a firearm with an enhancement for use of a firearm and possessing a fire arm as a felon and vandalism, the CDCR statement said. 

Anyone who knows more or is aware of Meza's whereabouts is urged to contact Special Agent Brian Ellis at (951) 232-3696.

