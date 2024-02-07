Search on for 15-month-old boy abducted by mother in Walnut

Authorities are searching for a 15-month-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his mother from his legal guardian in Walnut on Tuesday.

Sheriff's Information Bureau bulletin on the parental abduction involving a 15-month-old boy in Walnut. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The boy, Miguel Eduardo Medina, was last seen on Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Grand Avenue, near Valley Boulevard and the Industry city limits, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau.

They say that the boy's mother, 31-year-old Bridgette Benitez, picked him up from the location and was "concealing him from his legal guardian."

Deputies believe that Benitez was driving a black 2021 Toyota Camry with the California license plate 8WAS968.

She is described as a 5-foot, 1-inch tall woman who weighs around 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Deputies noted that the toddler, who is about 3-feet tall and weighs just over 15 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown jacket with blue jeans and black Adidas shoes.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact deputies at (909) 595-2264.