Search for man swept away in Cajon Pass in Fullerton continues Wednesday

The search for a man who was swept away in the Cajon Pass in Fullerton resumed Wednesday morning after crews paused the search last night due to stormy weather.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at Keenbrook Road and Cajon Boulevard, just off the 15 Freeway in Fontana.

A witness said a local man in a pickup truck attempted to cross a flash-flooded road when he got stuck. When San Bernardino County Fire arrived, they found the man standing on top of the roof of his truck, surrounded by rushing water.

As rescuers were attempting to reach the man, the truck shifted, and the man was swept away.

"While the swift water team was arriving on scene, is when that vehicle shifted, and that victim fell into the water," Capt. Eric Sherwin, San Bernardino County Fire Department, said.

"We had those downstream safeties in place; they deployed the ropes, but unfortunately, the victim was unable to grab either of those two downstream safety ropes."

Crews searched for the man for about three hours, but had to suspend the search. Attempts to fly drones and helicopters were not successful due to rain, wind, and no light.

Early Wednesday morning, crews were waiting for cloud coverage to clear so the aerial search for the man could continue.