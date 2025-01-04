Search for gunman underway after two people found shot in Van Nuys

Search for gunman underway after two people shot in Van Nuys

Two people were shot in Van Nuys on Saturday and authorities are still searching for the alleged gunman.

It happened just after 5:45 p.m. in the 6800 block of Costello Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Though circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, police say they are searching for a male suspect who was seen fleeing from the area in a dark-colored vehicle.

The condition of both victims was not immediately known by police. They have not yet been identified.

Investigators believe that the shooting may have been gang-related but did not provide further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.