Search for gunman underway after man found shot to death in Moreno Valley

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Moreno Valley over the weekend. 

Deputies were dispatched to a crash in the 13000 block of Leota Court at around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. 

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was identified late Monday as Donneal Eugene Jones, 41 of Banning by the department.

There was no information on a gunman or motive in the shooting. 

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact RSO at (760) 578-2091.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

