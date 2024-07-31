Search continues for missing father of five whose car was found abandoned 35 miles from Upland home

Search for Upland father of five still missing after his car was found abandoned in Riverside

The search continues for a missing Riverside County father of five whose abandoned car was found more than 10 days ago.

"I don't know how people can just vanish," said Kacey Silvas, the longtime girlfriend of William Orellana, who has been missing for eleven days now after his car was found abandoned 35 miles from his Upland home. It was crashed into a light pole near Barton Street and Santa Inez way in Riverside.

Loved ones are distraught as there's been no sign of him since, not reaching out to them or any of his closest friends or family members, even his mother who he talks to multiple times a day.

"It's the hardest thing a mother could go through," said Cynthia Hernandez, William's mother. "Especially when you have such a close relationship. It's been hard."

They've been checking hospitals and searching for him extensively, posting flyers all over the Inland Empire, including parts of Moreno Valley. His phone and work uniform were both found inside of the car, so he hasn't been active on social media and they can't track his location.

"His kids are missing him. They're devastated without him," Silvas said. "The baby keeps looking outside the door calling his dad."

At this time, Upland Police Department detectives say that there's no indication of foul play, even though it is a seemingly strange disappearance.

As their own search continues, they're looking into Orellana's phone and financial records. They checked the last phone number that called him before he disappeared but quickly hit a dead end.

"He's not gang-affiliated," Silvas said. "He's not a criminal. All his tattoos are religious tattoos."

They worry that he may have wandered off following the crash, but the question as to where he could have wandered remains.

"I just hope and pray that if someone were to see him they would reach out to us," Hernandez pleaded.

Investigators say that Orellana is about 5-foot-7 and has a thin build with distinct tattoos on his head and neck.

Anyone who may know more is urged to contact detectives at (909) 946-7624.