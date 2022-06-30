Search continues for hit-and-run driver that left Westminster woman in critical condition

A woman was left in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Westminster Wednesday morning.

According to Westminster Police, the woman, somewhere in her 30s, was walking her dogs at the time of the collision. She was crossing the street near the intersection of Kalamath Drive and Iroquois Road at around 6:15 a.m. when she was struck by the oncoming vehicle.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows the woman looking both ways ahead of entering the roadway, just seconds before realizing the silver Ford Explorer was quickly approaching her. She turned to run but was still hit by the car.

The woman is said to be in critical condition, though she is expected to survive, police said.

The intersection is a four-way stop in a residential area, where neighbors have seen an increase in traffic due to nearby construction on freeways.

Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for the vehicle, a silver Ford Explorer that sports custom silver wheels. They said it should have damage to hood and front left corner, as well as a temporary registration in the lower right corner of the front windshield.

Anyone with helpful information to investigators was asked to call Sgt. Anil Adam at (714) 548-3770.