Search continues for burglary suspects who hit Sherman Oaks home

Authorities are still searching for a pair of burglary suspects who hit a Sherman Oaks home earlier this week.

Their first search, which started at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday when officers were first dispatched to the 3900 block of Oakfield Drive, near Beverly Glen Boulevard, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers received reports of a burglary in progress, but by the time they arrived to the home, the suspects were already gone.

The surrounding area was locked down and a SWAT team was called to the scene at the time.

Investigators now say that the two suspects, one of which was armed, fled from the area.

They did not provide any further information on the suspects.

Anyone with additional information, was asked to contact LAPD at (818) 374-9500.