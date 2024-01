SWAT responds to burglary in Sherman Oaks

A SWAT team from the Los Angeles Police Department is en route to a burglary investigation in Sherman Oaks.

Officers believe a group of suspects broke into an unoccupied home and then barricaded themselves inside the house when police arrived.

SWAT teams only typically respond when police believe the suspects are armed.