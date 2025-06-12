Watch CBS News
Seaplane makes emergency water landing at Port of Los Angeles

A seaplane made an emergency water landing at the Port of Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

The small plane landed near the busy port around 2:30 p.m., prompting a response from the U.S. Coast Guard, Los Angeles Port Police and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

According to LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey, first responders found the plane floating in the water. There was no fire or fuel spill.

The plane's pilot was the only person onboard and was not injured.

A harbor patrol boat towed the seaplane to a nearby dock. CBS News Los Angeles spotted the plane in a nearby parking lot.

It's not clear what caused the seaplane to make an emergency landing. 

