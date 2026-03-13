Seal Beach woman hospitalized after electric motorcycle crashes into her

A Seal Beach woman in her 70s was hospitalized after she was hit by a young man on an electric motorcycle on Thursday.

"Everybody is very sad, and everybody is very upset about these e-bikes," acquaintance Craig Woods said. "She's well known. A lot of people in the town knew her. She's always walking her dog and always very pleasant when you saw her. I've never heard anyone have a bad word to say about her."

The Seal Beach Police Department said they are investigating the circumstances of the collision. Since it involved an e-motorcycle, the young man riding it had to have a valid driver's license with a motorcycle endorsement and the motorcycle had to have been registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Investigators did not immediately release the rider's age. Officers did not cite the person following the collision last night.

The rider wasn't injured. Police said the victim stepped off the curb near the Seal Beach pier.

Melinda Howell lives in town and described a scene that many others shared: groups of kids on e-bikes dodging in and out of traffic, popping wheelies, and sometimes riding on the sidewalk in Seal Beach.

"Yes, it's a problem. It's a real problem here," Howell said. "I want to see laws about e-bicycles. They have motors. And, where are the parents? Where are the parents taking care of these kids?

Officers said the victim sustained critical injuries. Doctors said she has improved and was in fair condition.