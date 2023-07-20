Seal Beach lottery ticket thieves arrested
Two men were arrested for attempting to steal a pile of scratch-off lottery tickets from a Seal Beach liquor store July 18.
Seal Beach Police responded around 3 a.m. to West Beach Liquor on Pacific Coast Highway to a report of a burglary and found two men speeding off in their vehicle.
The pair smashed a front glass window of the market to get in.
Following a short pursuit, the two were taken into custody. Police found a stack of unused scratch-off lotto tickets, black gloves and a crowbar in their possession.
Both suspects face felony burglary charges.
