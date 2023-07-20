Watch CBS News
Seal Beach lottery ticket thieves arrested

By KCAL-News Staff

Seal Beach Lotto theft suspects arrested
Two men were arrested for attempting to steal a pile of scratch-off lottery tickets from a Seal Beach liquor store July 18.

Seal Beach Police responded around 3 a.m. to West Beach Liquor on Pacific Coast Highway to a report of a burglary and found two men speeding off in their vehicle.

Seal Beach Police recovered unused Lotto tickets, black gloves and a crowbar from two suspects attempting to steal the tickets.  Seal Beach Police Department

The pair smashed a front glass window of the market to get in.

Following a short pursuit, the two were taken into custody. Police found a stack of unused scratch-off lotto tickets, black gloves and a crowbar in their possession. 

Both suspects face felony burglary charges. 

Thieves smashed a front glass window of a Seal Beach liquor store to gain entry to steal lottery tickets Seal Beach Police Department
July 20, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

