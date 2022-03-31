Explosions reported amid fire at Montclair factory

A fire at a propane tank company in Montclair set off a series of explosions that alarmed nearby residents and briefly put nearby schools on a precautionary lockdown.

(credit: CBS)

The fire, which happened at a company that deals with pressurized propane tanks was, set off several small explosions in the 9600 block of Marion Ave. Thursday morning.

While the fire burned, sending black smoke high up into the sky, there were a series of explosions, according to video taken at the scene. It's unclear what burned in the fire.

Ontario-Montclair School District officials say they briefly put some of its campuses near the incident on a precautionary lockdown, but the fire was contained to the Marion Avenue site and has not impacted any of its schools or disrupted instruction.

No injuries have been reported, but at least two structures were heavily damaged, and the explosions left propane tank debris scattered across the area.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.